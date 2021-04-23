National Volunteer Week: Help clean up your community

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In honor of National Volunteer Week, NEWS10 has been highlighting organizations, causes and ways you can make an impact in your community. If a time commitment is of concern, there are many easy and fun volunteer opportunities you can participate on your own starting right now!

Help build a brighter community by picking up litter in your neighborhood. Grab friends or neighbors and make a day of it! Pack gloves, bags and snacks.

Not only will your community thank you, but so will Mother Nature!

Last weekend, volunteers from the Hadley-Lake Luzerne Historical Society gathered at the Kinnear Museum in Lake Luzerne to kick-off the annual spring cleaning and lawn raking, to prepare for opening of the 2021 season. The Museum, now in its 48th year, has a noted collection of Adirondack historic memorabilia, and is home to the local Historical Society which is dedicated to preserving Adirondack heritage.

Your local historical society is another group that is always looking for extra hands to help! You might not only make friends in the process, but you can be part of preserving history.