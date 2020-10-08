National Grid distributing dry ice at 3 area locations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – National Grid crews continue to work to restore outages after severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. Due to the widespread and longer-than-usual restoration times, National Grid will be distributing dry ice and bottled water at three locations near the Capitol.

Crossgates Mall parking lot in Albany, adjacent to the Macy’s entrance

Schenectady County Department of Engineering and Public Works, 100 Kellar Avenue

Pittstown Rescue Squad, 60 Parker School Road, Johnsonville

All three sites are following the same schedule:

Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LATEST STORIES