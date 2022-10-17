ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Energizing the future career endeavors of high school students from across the region.” That’s the goal of electricity and gas utility company National Grid, which recently presented Capital Region BOCES with a $100,000 Workforce Development Grant.

The grant was announced in April and was used over the summer to directly benefit dozens of Career and Technical Education students from the Capital Region to the Schoharie Valley. A check was formally presented October 14.

The funds were used to purchase four heavy equipment simulators, which help students learn to operate backhoes, bulldozers, graders, excavators, and dump trucks. The money also allowed 80 heavy equipment program students to earn a variety of industry-recognized professional certifications.

“National Grid and BOCES have a long-standing relationship as the skills BOCES students learn are the skills we look for in new employees every day,” said National Grid Regional Executive Laurie Poltynski. Poltynski said the Workforce Development Grant is part of the company’s Project C initiative designed to create a “…more equitable energy future in every community we serve. We are confident this award will support that future by providing crucial skills to the next generation of National Grid employees.”

Career and Technical Education Director Jeff Palmer said the work of business partners like National Grid is crucial to the success of students. “Through the benevolence of National Grid and our business partners, students from a wide variety of backgrounds are able to launch careers directly out of high school or have an advantage when pursuing higher education,” Palmer said. “Thanks to National Grid, dozens of students will be wired for success in whatever their post-high school plans are.”