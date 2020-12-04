National Grid decorating Albany Ronald McDonald House for holidays

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid is sending employees to decorate at Albany Ronald McDonald House on South Lake Avenue. Lighting the tree and decking the halls is meant to brighten the spirits of visitors during the holiday season.

A tree mounted on an outdoor balcony, along with lights and wreaths, will be installed on the three Ronald McDonald House buildings, which give free housing to families with children receiving long-term medical care.

National Grid has donated staff and equipment to the Ronald McDonald House for the past ten holiday seasons. Because of the ongoing pandemic, a smaller number of workers will be decorating the outdoors with bucket trucks, wreaths, and lights.

Decorations are going up Friday morning at 10 a.m.