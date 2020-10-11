National Grid crews continue to restore power in Delmar

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some residents in Delmar are still picking up debris from what Wednesday’s storm has left them. Saturday is day three without power for some residents. National Grid crews continue to work on restoring power.

As of Saturday night, National Grid has restored 98% of their customers in the Capital Region. “We are so pleased with the patience of our customers, the crews, all the personnel who have made this a conservative effort to restore customers as quickly and safely as possible,” says Virginia Limmiatis National Grid Spokesperson. Crews are alert and prepared if thunderstorms come through the Capital Region Saturday evening. “If there’s a situation with a storm that’s tampering our restoration activities, we will have our crews safely in an area where they can continue to work and if a storm comes, passes then they will return to those areas to continue the restoration process so that’s how that would work,” says Limmiatis.

Nearly 250,000 customers were affected by Wednesday’s storm. In efforts to help customers without power, National Grid held a number of dry ice, water bottle distributions across the Capital Region.

More than 2,700 tree, line and service workers have been out working on the streets repairing uprooted trees and downed wires. More than 150 poles have already been replaced since Wednesday.

For those still without power, crews are expecting to have power restored by Saturday night, latest Sunday. “If you still don’t have power, we’re working aggressively to restore your power,” says Limmiatis.