COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Municipal Floating Solar Demonstration project received a major boost from National Grid on Tuesday. The company is committing $750,000 in economic development funding to advance the model clean energy project.

The plan for the project is to install 8,000 floating solar panels on a manmade reservoir to help create clean energy. Director Laurie Poltynski made the announcement.

“Supporting projects like this is at the core of National Grid’s goal,” she said. “To deliver safe, resilient, affordable and clean energy futures for our customers, and lock step with New York’s nation leading energy goals.”

The money donated will also be used to help fund additional floating solar sites across the state.