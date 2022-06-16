COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – June 16 is National Fudge Day! For four generations, the Krause family has been dazzling taste-buds with their homemade candies and fudge.

It all began in 1929, when Alfred Krause brought his knowledge of candy making with him to the United States from Germany. He opened stores in Long Island, Queens and New Jersey. Eventually Krause’s Homemade Candy opened a location in Saugerties before coming to the Capital Region.

Tom Krause is his grandson. He opening Krause’s Homemade Candy in Albany in 1986. When they outgrew their space, they moved to a bigger location in Colonie.

Decades later, people come from all over to enjoy Tom’s specialties like peanut butter cups, chocolate peanut butter truffles, fudge and hundreds of other handmade treats. As Tom prepares to step down from the company, his nephew, Ian Krause, is excited to usher the company into the future.

Krause’s Homemade Candy is offering lots of special sweet treats for Father’s Day. They’re even offering a special fudge for dad that features chocolate power tools on top.