COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Colonie is marking National Community Planning Month in October with a week-long series of public engagement and outreach events to bring the conversations about the Town’s environment to its residents. The Town’s Planning and Economic Development Department is working closely with the Colonie Town Library to facilitate this program.

“Planning is essential in our town to ensure that we’re constantly striving to enhance our community,” said Town Supervisor Peter G. Crummey. “Among the critical elements to an effective planning program are informed and involved residents. This annual program helps us to achieve those objectives.

The American Planning Association (APA) ushered in the concept of National Community Planning Month each October as a way to highlight how professional planners work to improve the well-being of all people living in our communities by taking a comprehensive perspective. The APA believes that a proactive and comprehensive approach leads to safer, more resilient, more equitable, and more prosperous communities. APA encourages communities to celebrate the role that planning plays in creating great communities each October with National Community Planning Month.

“As professional planners, we promote and uphold planning as a process that exists to serve the public interest which requires us to work in a manner that is fair and honest to all participants,” said Sean Maguire, Director of Planning and Economic Development. “One way that we can uphold our commitment to the public is to regularly inform and engage our community which is why National Community Planning Month is important to us.”

Residents are invited to learn more about the week-long program starting on Monday, October 24, with a meet-and-greet with the staff from the Planning and Economic Development Department in the Town’s Public Operations Center at 347 Old Niskayuna Road.

Full program: