ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On May 2, all entertainment venue staff can receive free Narcan training at the Palace Theater at 19 Clinton Avenue. The training was made possible by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Palace Theater, and the Albany Medical Center.

Participants will learn how to administer Narcan and prevent or counter opioid overdoses. Training will begin at 6:30 p.m. Narcan will be available upon request for attendees to bring back to their places of employment. To RSVP, contact BODonnell@palacealbany.org.