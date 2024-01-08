ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is hosting a public forum on Tuesday allowing community members to meet their county elected officials.

The Albany NAACP aims to promote civic engagement and participation within the community. They’re holding the event at the Albany Public Library at 161 Washington Avenue from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

County Executive Daniel McCoy, Sheriff Craig Apple Sr., Comptroller Susan Rizzo, and legislators William Clay, Merton Simpson, and Wanda Willingham will participate. You can meet them, learn about their goals and priorities for 2024, and ask questions.