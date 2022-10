ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Empire State Plaza Mystic Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the South Concourse. The event is free an open to the public.

The event will feature a number of exhibitors that will offer intuitive readings, spirit guides, craft vendors, and more. Gemstone Jewelry, Angel Readings by Marcy, and Craft2Sanity, among several other vendors, will all be in attendance.