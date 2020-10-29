MVP Health Care providing free flu shots in the Capital Region

Albany County

CAPITAL REGION (NEWS10) — Starting Friday, MVP Health Care is hosting free flu shot clinics throughout the Capital Region to support the community.

DateTimeLocation
Friday, October 305 p.m. to 9 p.m.Arts Center of the Capital Region
265 River Street, Troy
Wednesday, November 49 a.m. to 11 a.m.Swan Street
41 North Swan Street, Albany
Friday, November 68 a.m. to 11 a.m.Southern Saratoga YMCA
1 Wall Street, Clifton Park
Friday, November 610 a.m. to noonKIDD Building
2 Lark Street, Albany
Saturday, November 71 p.m. to 3 p.m.Laden Center
200 Green Street, Albany

Reservations are not required, but you must register upon arrival. Vaccinations at MVP Health Care’s flu shot clinics are free for everyone, regardless of their health insurance.

While flu shots won’t prevent COVID-19, many experts agree that exposure to both viruses can be dangerous, even if you’re healthy. Meanwhile, rates are spiking by as much as 46% across the country.

