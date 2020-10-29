MVP Health Care providing free flu shots in the Capital Region

CAPITAL REGION (NEWS10) — Starting Friday, MVP Health Care is hosting free flu shot clinics throughout the Capital Region to support the community.

Date Time Location Friday, October 30 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Arts Center of the Capital Region

265 River Street, Troy Wednesday, November 4 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Swan Street

41 North Swan Street, Albany Friday, November 6 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Southern Saratoga YMCA

1 Wall Street, Clifton Park Friday, November 6 10 a.m. to noon KIDD Building

2 Lark Street, Albany Saturday, November 7 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Laden Center

200 Green Street, Albany

Reservations are not required, but you must register upon arrival. Vaccinations at MVP Health Care’s flu shot clinics are free for everyone, regardless of their health insurance.

While flu shots won’t prevent COVID-19, many experts agree that exposure to both viruses can be dangerous, even if you’re healthy. Meanwhile, rates are spiking by as much as 46% across the country.

