ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany’s major venue, the MVP arena, has officially dropped its COVID requirements for attendees. They posted an update to social media Friday afternoon.

According to the post:

Masks are no longer required. Patrons whoar e more comfortable wearing one are encouraged to do so. Patrons are not required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result. The policy is subject to change.

The former TU Center previously required mask-wearing alongside proof of vaccination status or a negative COVID test. State masking requirements for businesses were lifted effective Thursday.