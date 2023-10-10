GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stuyvesant Plaza in Guilderland is hosting Autumn Fest on Saturday, October 14 from noon to 3 p.m. The event features live music, food trucks, children’s characters, games, sidewalk shopping, and in-store deals.
Children can meet the Frost Queen and the Little Mermaid in the patio area from noon to 2 p.m. Lennox will perform between Primal – Your Local Butcher and Rad Soap Co. from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mocktails and bites will also be served by The Bar Without Boundaries.
Store specials
- BARE Blends: Fresh-pressed cider and mini fall smoothie bowls available, and buy-one-get-one half-off coupons on fall menu items
- Blaze Pizza: Garlic Sausage Pizza special
- The Book House: Grassroots Givers Book Sale
- Delmar Bootery: Boot and slipper sale
- Felthousen’s Florist: Buy 2, get 1 free mums and 20% off fall silks
- Footbeats: 10% off snowsuits, socks, hats and mittens
- Jacob & Anthony’s: $11 Pumpkin Pie Martini special
- Jean Paul Salons & Spa: Med spa promotions and B12 shots
- Oliva!: Special pricing on 2 and 4-bottle samples
- Peaches Café: Apple Pie Mimosa Special ($10)
- Pearl Grant Richmans: Gourmet autumn tastings
- Primal – Your Local Butcher: Famous Steak Tops Special and A5 Wagyu steak giveaway
- Silver Parrot: 20% off sweaters
- Sur La Table: Baked goods demonstrations
- Ta-Da!: 10% Off Board Games
- Ten Thousand Villages: Coffee, tea, and chocolate samplings
- Top Shelf: 10% off all wine
- Uncommon Grounds: Apple Pie Chai beverage special, iced or hot, in all sizes
“Fall is a great time to experience what Stuyvesant Plaza has to offer,” said General Manager Rachel Ferluge. “Our annual Autumn Fest provides families, and all of our guests, the perfect way to celebrate the season.”