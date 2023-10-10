GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stuyvesant Plaza in Guilderland is hosting Autumn Fest on Saturday, October 14 from noon to 3 p.m. The event features live music, food trucks, children’s characters, games, sidewalk shopping, and in-store deals.

Children can meet the Frost Queen and the Little Mermaid in the patio area from noon to 2 p.m. Lennox will perform between Primal – Your Local Butcher and Rad Soap Co. from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mocktails and bites will also be served by The Bar Without Boundaries.

Store specials

BARE Blends: Fresh-pressed cider and mini fall smoothie bowls available, and buy-one-get-one half-off coupons on fall menu items

Blaze Pizza: Garlic Sausage Pizza special

The Book House: Grassroots Givers Book Sale

Delmar Bootery: Boot and slipper sale

Felthousen’s Florist: Buy 2, get 1 free mums and 20% off fall silks

Footbeats: 10% off snowsuits, socks, hats and mittens

Jacob & Anthony’s: $11 Pumpkin Pie Martini special

Jean Paul Salons & Spa: Med spa promotions and B12 shots

Oliva!: Special pricing on 2 and 4-bottle samples

Peaches Café: Apple Pie Mimosa Special ($10)

Pearl Grant Richmans: Gourmet autumn tastings

Primal – Your Local Butcher: Famous Steak Tops Special and A5 Wagyu steak giveaway

Silver Parrot: 20% off sweaters

Sur La Table: Baked goods demonstrations

Ta-Da!: 10% Off Board Games

Ten Thousand Villages: Coffee, tea, and chocolate samplings

Top Shelf: 10% off all wine

Uncommon Grounds: Apple Pie Chai beverage special, iced or hot, in all sizes

“Fall is a great time to experience what Stuyvesant Plaza has to offer,” said General Manager Rachel Ferluge. “Our annual Autumn Fest provides families, and all of our guests, the perfect way to celebrate the season.”