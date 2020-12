ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County District Attorney’s Office says Raekwon Ellis, 25, of Troy was arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder on Wednesday.

At the arraignment, an indictment alleged that at about 7:30 p.m. on October 18, 2019, Ellis “intentionally caused the death of 26-year-old Raheem Douglas by means of shooting him.” The scene of Douglas’s death was near First Street and Lexington Avenue in Albany.

Ellis pleaded not guilty.