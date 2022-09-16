ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On May 7, 1827, a notorious murder occurred at Cherry Hill Farm, home of the well-known VanRensselaer family. The crime aroused tremendous public interest, and the subsequent trial culminated in the last public hanging in Albany.

Historic Cherry Hill invites the public to come relive that night, at their annual “Murder at Cherry Hill” event. Organizers said visitors will meet the historical players, walk in the footsteps of a murderer—played by actor James Keil—and revel in harrowing titillation during this annual October event. The tour is recommended for those 12 years and up.

The program will be offered Wednesday through Saturday, October 19-22 and October 26-29. Tours begin at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. each night. General admission is $20, members pay $15.

Reservations are required. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. Members of Historic Cherry Hill should contact info@historiccherryhill.org to receive the promo code.

The event will be held at 523 1/2 South Pearl Street in Albany. For more information, call (518) 434-4791.