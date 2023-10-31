ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An actor from the iconic television series “The Munsters” showed up to a Halloween party in Albany on Tuesday. Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster, came to the party at the War Room Tavern on Eagle Street.

The show only ran for two seasons from 1964 to 1966 but was adored by fans who watched reruns. Patrick spoke with NEWS10 about how popular Halloween has become nationally.

“So now next to Christmas, it is huge. It is literally almost as big as Christmas, and people love to get dressed up and love monster movies,” he said. “The horror genre in the theaters has never been stronger. It all boils down to universal monster movies from the 30s and 40s, which ‘The Munsters’ is based on.”

Patrick now lives in Conway, Arkansas, which is near Little Rock, and he curates a monster museum.