ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Water has announced they are currently working on multiple main breaks on Pine Street and Lodge, also at 158 State Street. Albany Water anticipates there may be a malfunction and are checking in on pressure regulators.

The following roadways will be closed as crews work on the water main breaks,

State Street from Eagle Street to South Swan Street

Pine Street from Eagle Street to North Pearl Street

State Street from Eagle Street to Lodge Street

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.