ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Water has announced they are currently working on multiple main breaks on Pine Street and Lodge, also at 158 State Street. Albany Water anticipates there may be a malfunction and are checking in on pressure regulators.

The following roadways will be closed as crews work on the water main breaks,

  • State Street from Eagle Street to South Swan Street
  • Pine Street from Eagle Street to North Pearl Street 
  • State Street from Eagle Street to Lodge Street

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.