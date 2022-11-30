ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Water has announced they are currently working on multiple main breaks on Pine Street and Lodge, also at 158 State Street. Albany Water anticipates there may be a malfunction and are checking in on pressure regulators.
The following roadways will be closed as crews work on the water main breaks,
- State Street from Eagle Street to South Swan Street
- Pine Street from Eagle Street to North Pearl Street
- State Street from Eagle Street to Lodge Street
Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.