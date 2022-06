WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple agencies were called to the Hudson River on Monday for a search and rescue.

Around 4:45 p.m., the Troy Fire Department said they were called for mutual aid by the Watervliet Fire Department to the area of the docks at Hudson Shores Park in Watervliet for a person who fell from the dock into the water. No word, yet, on who they were looking for if the person is okay.