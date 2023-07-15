ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire at 95 Sand Creek Road in Albany on July 15. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Fire crews were able to get the flames under control by 11 a.m. on Saturday morning.
