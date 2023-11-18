ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Albany on November 18. The fire occurred at a two-story home on the 200 block of Myrtle Avenue, between Delaware Avenue and Knox Street.

Crews reported to the scene just after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house’s basement.

Firefighters then located and battled flames around an electrical panel in the basement. The crews were able to get the fire under control by 9:36 a.m.

The house’s three adult residents were all evacuated safely, and no firefighters sustained injuries during the operation. The fire is deemed to be accidental, reportedly caused by an electrical surge from a power transformer into the house, according to the Albany Fire Department.