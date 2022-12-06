ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Museum of Political Corruption (MPC) will be announcing the newest class of inductees to its Halls of Shame and Honor on Friday. Five will be inducted into each, and the announcement is free and open to the public on an online program, upon pre-registration.

“We strive to balance contemporary and historical figures in deciding who to induct,” says Bruce Roter, MPC Founder and President. “We believe we have a fascinating and thought-provoking class of 2022.”

Previous inductees who’ve entered the Hall of Honor include Preet Bharara, Peter Eigen, and Ida Tarbell. Previous inductees of the Hall of Shame include Richard Nixon, and Tammany Hall’s notorious William “Boss” Tweed.