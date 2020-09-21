Mount Vernon man arrested after alleged drug bust at Scottish Inn

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police say Guy K. Crawford, 37, of Mount Vernon was arrested Saturday night for drug and traffic charges.

Close to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Colonie police say they saw a white 2012 Chevrolet Cruze make vehicle and traffic violations after leaving the Scottish Inn on Central Avenue. The pulled the car over at Central and Maplewood Avenues to interview Crawford, the driver.

Guy K. Crawford mugshot. (Colonie PD)

Police say Crawford has 13 suspensions on his license. They also report that he had heroin and marijuana. Next, the investigation led back to Crawford’s room at the Scottish Inn, where police say they found 29 grams of fentanyl, alongside glassine paper envelopes that are typically used to package and sell illegal narcotics.

Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia seized during arrest. (Colonie PD)

The charges against Crawford are:

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

First-degree aggravated unlicensed operation

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

If convicted for on all counts and charges, Crawford may face as much as 30 years incarcerated, according to state sentencing guidelines.

LATEST STORIES