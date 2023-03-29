ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local coffee brand, Motor Oil Coffee is opening its second location in downtown Albany. The shop will hold its grand opening on April 5 at 12:15 p.m.

The second coffee shop will be located at 136 State Street. Motor Oil opened its other location on Union Street in Schenectady in November 2022. The company will also provide information about its plans for Slip 12, a warehouse district coming soon to take place of the former Huck Finn property. Co-founders Joe Bonilla, and Rich Fazio will be in attendance along with Albany officials.