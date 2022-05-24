ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dozens of motorcyclists came out to Partridge Street Monday evening to show their support to a woman recovering after being the victim of a shooting. The woman was shot through the window of her home earlier this month.

“She is doing better, she is alive, she’s expected to fully recover, thank God,” said James Scott, who organized Monday’s event.

Scott brought out his motorcycle club, and invited others, to pick up his neighbor as she continues to recover, “I just wanted to make sure my motorcycle club came together and we showed some solidarity to let people know there’s a lot of love in this neighborhood as well, it’s not just negative.”

They showed that love by bringing her flowers, a cake, balloons, and other signs of support. After receiving the gifts, she took a moment to express her appreciation, “Thank you very much, this is very sweet, I appreciate it.”

It was a response that Scott hoped to deliver, “That was the goal here, to make sure she felt that the community was on her side. And not just that this person chose to carry out the way he did, that everybody’s the same way. There is a lot of love in this neighborhood.”

The event comes exactly a week after the alleged shooter was apprehended. Albany Police arrested 44-year-old Raheem Hines last Monday on North Allen Street.

Home security video captured the incident, including the moment the alleged shooter fired his weapon through the window. Hines was charged with 2nd degree attempted murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd.