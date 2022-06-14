LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Latham on Tuesday morning. The Colonie Police Department has identified the driver as Frederick Franko, 64, of Caroga Lake.

Police said the crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on Troy-Schenectady Road near Spruce Street. Officers found that Franko had been ejected from his motorcycle and was seriously injured. He was transported by Colonie EMS to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Colonie Police Traffic Division is investigating the crash. Police said a witness at the scene said that Franko appeared to be passing slow traffic on the right when he lost control of the motorcycle, hit a storm sewer grate, and was thrown from the bike.

The Colonie Police Unmanned Aerial Surveillance Unit used one of their drones to take overhead footage of the scene. Both eastbound and westbound traffic was down to a single lane for about 25 minutes when the westbound side reopened. Eastbound traffic was restricted to one lane for about two hours until police cleared the scene.

If you witnessed the crash or have more information, you can contact the Colonie Police Traffic Division at (518) 783-2744.