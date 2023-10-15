COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police announced they are investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred on Route 7. The crash took place at 9:25 p.m. on October 14.

On Saturday night, troopers responded to the area of Route 7 eastbound near the I-787 on-ramp in Colonie for the report of a single vehicle motorcycle crash. Police say the operator of the motorcycle, whose name will not be released at this time, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Albany Medical Center to be treated.

The roadway was temporarily shutdown while the scene was assessed. The investigation remains ongoing.