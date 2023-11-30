ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local coffee shop expanded its reach in the Capital Region on Thursday. A ribbon cutting was held for Motor Oil Coffee’s third restaurant in Albany.

The newest location is in the Huck Finn furniture store on Erie Boulevard. The owners said they see a lot of opportunity in the Warehouse District and are hoping many workers in the nearby businesses will become regular customers.

“They come in for their morning coffee, they get a sandwich, they come back for lunch, we provide them with the fuel they need to get through the day,” Jermaine Carter, president and head of retail operations for Motor Oil Coffee, said.

Motor Oil Coffee also has locations on Madison Avenue and State Street in Albany.