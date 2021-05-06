Mother’s Day Love Story: Wallace Family

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, we’re sharing love stories from the hearts of families across the Capital Region. Since Brittany Wallace could remember, she wanted to be a mother, and if you ask her family, they’ll tell you she’s the BEST person for the job!

Every year, they have a tradition for Mother’s Day where all of the moms in the family get brunch, usually cooked and served by the fathers. One year they went out to eat for brunch and well, things didn’t go as planned when one dining guest took to the mic to give it up for the dads in the restaurant. It’s still a memory they look back on and laugh!

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9.