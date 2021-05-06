Mother’s Day Love Story: Chrissie & Emma

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, we’re sharing love stories from the hearts of families across the Capital Region. Since she was born, Colonie mom Chrissie Parkis has been putting her daughter, Emma Anderson, first.

The mother daughter duo enjoy shopping, hiking and kayaking together.

“I think as you parent older children you’re stressed out about different things than you’re stressed out when they’re little. I mean I can actually sleep through the night now, until she starts driving and then I’ll be up all night again,” said Parkis.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire