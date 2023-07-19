ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nextdoor, a neighborhood network app, has released its 7th annual Nextdoor Neighborhood Faves Awards. The program honors the businesses “most loved by locals” in different areas.

The awards recognize the top 4% of businesses on Nextdoor that are voted on, or “faved,” by neighbors. Categories include brunch spots, pizza places, vets, electricians, and any other businesses.

These are the “most loved” businesses in the Albany area, according to Nextdoor.

Food and drink

Bar

Albany Ale And Oyster, 281 New Scotland Avenue in Albany

Juniors Bar and Grill, 1094 Madison Avenue in Albany

Madison Pour House, 1110 Madison Avenue in Albany

Go-To Restaurant

Spinners Pizza & Subs, 14 Picotte Drive in Albany

Pearl’s Bagels & Bakery, 16 Picotte Drive in Albany

Ragonese Italian Imports, 409 New Scotland Avenue in Albany

Asian

Sake Cafe, 273 New Scotland Avenue

Gold Coin Restaurant, 1360 New Scotland Road in Slingerlands

Rain Modern Chinese, 259 Lark Street in Albany

Italian

Fountain Restaurant, 283 New Scotland Avenue in Albany

Ralph’s Tavern, 1328 Central Avenue in Albany

Lanie’s Cafe, 471 Albany Shaker Road in Loudonville

Mexican

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant, 289 Hamilton Street in Albany

El Loco Mexican Cafe, 465 Madison Avenue in Albany

Viva Cinco De Mayo, 809 Madison Avenue in Albany

Coffee Shop

Uncommon Grounds, 1235 Western Avenue in Albany

Stewart’s Shops, 875 New Scotland Avenue in Albany

Stacks Espresso Bar, 260 Lark Street in Albany

Breakfast and Brunch Spot

Pearl’s Bagels & Bakery, 16 Picotte Drive in Albany

Iron Gate Cafe, 182 Washington Avenue in Albany

Dessert Shop

Emack & Bolio’s, 366 Delaware Avenue in Albany

Stewart’s Shops, 875 New Scotland Avenue in Albany

Jim’s Tastee Freez, 58 Delaware Avenue in Delmar

Shopping

Hardware Store

Lowe’s, 1482 Centrale Avenue in Colonie

Phillips Hardware, 235 Delaware Avenue in Albany

Lowe’s, 271 Route 9W in Glenmont

Grocery Store

Hannaford, 96 Wolf Road in Colonie

Trader Joe’s, 79 Wolf Road in Colonie

Honest Weight Food Co-op, 100 Watervliet Avenue in Albany

Bookstore

Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza, 1475 Western Avenue in Guilderland

Barnes & Noble, 131 Colonie Center in Colonie

I Love Books Inc, 380 Delaware Avenue in Delmar

Clothing or Gift Store

Boscov’s, 131 Colonie Center in Colonie

Rite Aid, 1225 Western Avenue in Albany

Circles, 1475 Western Avenue in Guilderland

Wellness

Personal Care

The Hair Company, 18 Picotte Drive in Albany

Cuttery, 277 New Scotland Avenue in Albany

Nail Top, 334 Central Avenue in Albany

Medical Professional

The Bone & Joint Center, 1367 Washington Avenue in Albany

Albany Eye Associates, 63 Shaker Road in Albany

Teresian House, 200 Washington Avenue Ext in Albany

Gym or Fitness Studio

Albany Jewish Community Center, 340 Whitehall Road in Albany

Planet Fitness, 475 Albany Shaker Road in Loudonville

CDPHP Fitness Connect at the Ciccotti Center, 30 Aviation Road in Colonie

Services

Home Services

Diva’s Cleaning Services NY LLC, Overlook Pass in Halfmoon

DarkSide Contracting, 1 Weiser Street in Glenmont

A Jones Contracting, 51 Celeste Drive in Rensselaer

Go-To Service Provider

Best Buy, 1 Crossgates Mall Road in Albany

CDPHP, 500 Patroon Creek Boulevard in Albany

Corner Gateway, 1972 New Scotland Road in Slingerlands

Automotive Services

Buff’s Auto Service, 75 Sand Creek Road in Albany

Vince’s Garage & Supply, 40 Watervliet Avenue in Albany

Everett Auto Repair, 36 Everett Road in Albany

Gardening

Perfection Landscaping & Snow Removal, 391 Mountain Street in Albany

Backyard Fence, 4200 Albany Street in Albany

K&S Construction, 18 Zoar Avenue in Albany

Pet Services