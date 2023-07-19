ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nextdoor, a neighborhood network app, has released its 7th annual Nextdoor Neighborhood Faves Awards. The program honors the businesses “most loved by locals” in different areas.
The awards recognize the top 4% of businesses on Nextdoor that are voted on, or “faved,” by neighbors. Categories include brunch spots, pizza places, vets, electricians, and any other businesses.
These are the “most loved” businesses in the Albany area, according to Nextdoor.
Food and drink
Bar
- Albany Ale And Oyster, 281 New Scotland Avenue in Albany
- Juniors Bar and Grill, 1094 Madison Avenue in Albany
- Madison Pour House, 1110 Madison Avenue in Albany
Go-To Restaurant
- Spinners Pizza & Subs, 14 Picotte Drive in Albany
- Pearl’s Bagels & Bakery, 16 Picotte Drive in Albany
- Ragonese Italian Imports, 409 New Scotland Avenue in Albany
Asian
- Sake Cafe, 273 New Scotland Avenue
- Gold Coin Restaurant, 1360 New Scotland Road in Slingerlands
- Rain Modern Chinese, 259 Lark Street in Albany
Italian
- Fountain Restaurant, 283 New Scotland Avenue in Albany
- Ralph’s Tavern, 1328 Central Avenue in Albany
- Lanie’s Cafe, 471 Albany Shaker Road in Loudonville
Mexican
- El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant, 289 Hamilton Street in Albany
- El Loco Mexican Cafe, 465 Madison Avenue in Albany
- Viva Cinco De Mayo, 809 Madison Avenue in Albany
Coffee Shop
- Uncommon Grounds, 1235 Western Avenue in Albany
- Stewart’s Shops, 875 New Scotland Avenue in Albany
- Stacks Espresso Bar, 260 Lark Street in Albany
Breakfast and Brunch Spot
- Pearl’s Bagels & Bakery, 16 Picotte Drive in Albany
- Iron Gate Cafe, 182 Washington Avenue in Albany
Dessert Shop
- Emack & Bolio’s, 366 Delaware Avenue in Albany
- Stewart’s Shops, 875 New Scotland Avenue in Albany
- Jim’s Tastee Freez, 58 Delaware Avenue in Delmar
Shopping
Hardware Store
- Lowe’s, 1482 Centrale Avenue in Colonie
- Phillips Hardware, 235 Delaware Avenue in Albany
- Lowe’s, 271 Route 9W in Glenmont
Grocery Store
- Hannaford, 96 Wolf Road in Colonie
- Trader Joe’s, 79 Wolf Road in Colonie
- Honest Weight Food Co-op, 100 Watervliet Avenue in Albany
Bookstore
- Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza, 1475 Western Avenue in Guilderland
- Barnes & Noble, 131 Colonie Center in Colonie
- I Love Books Inc, 380 Delaware Avenue in Delmar
Clothing or Gift Store
- Boscov’s, 131 Colonie Center in Colonie
- Rite Aid, 1225 Western Avenue in Albany
- Circles, 1475 Western Avenue in Guilderland
Wellness
Personal Care
- The Hair Company, 18 Picotte Drive in Albany
- Cuttery, 277 New Scotland Avenue in Albany
- Nail Top, 334 Central Avenue in Albany
Medical Professional
- The Bone & Joint Center, 1367 Washington Avenue in Albany
- Albany Eye Associates, 63 Shaker Road in Albany
- Teresian House, 200 Washington Avenue Ext in Albany
Gym or Fitness Studio
- Albany Jewish Community Center, 340 Whitehall Road in Albany
- Planet Fitness, 475 Albany Shaker Road in Loudonville
- CDPHP Fitness Connect at the Ciccotti Center, 30 Aviation Road in Colonie
Services
Home Services
- Diva’s Cleaning Services NY LLC, Overlook Pass in Halfmoon
- DarkSide Contracting, 1 Weiser Street in Glenmont
- A Jones Contracting, 51 Celeste Drive in Rensselaer
Go-To Service Provider
- Best Buy, 1 Crossgates Mall Road in Albany
- CDPHP, 500 Patroon Creek Boulevard in Albany
- Corner Gateway, 1972 New Scotland Road in Slingerlands
Automotive Services
- Buff’s Auto Service, 75 Sand Creek Road in Albany
- Vince’s Garage & Supply, 40 Watervliet Avenue in Albany
- Everett Auto Repair, 36 Everett Road in Albany
Gardening
- Perfection Landscaping & Snow Removal, 391 Mountain Street in Albany
- Backyard Fence, 4200 Albany Street in Albany
- K&S Construction, 18 Zoar Avenue in Albany
Pet Services
- 518 House Call Vet PLLC, Albany
- Central Veterinary Hospital, 388 Central Avenue in Albany
- Sand Creek Animal Hospital, 130 Wolf Road in Albany