ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Thruway Authority is advising motorists to expect morning lane closures on I-90 west Tuesday morning. Two lanes are scheduled to be closed between Exit 24 in Albany and Exit 25 in Schenectady, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Thruway Authority officials said the lane closures will cause minor delays. The closures are to accommodate roadway maintenance activities.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and convictions of two or more speeding violations in those areas could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date travel information, check out NEWS10’s online traffic tracker. As always, you can customize your traffic alerts on the NEWS10 ABC app.