ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monster Jam is returning to MVP Arena in Albany on April 13 and 14. The show features champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks.

Each day starts with a Monster Jam Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Attendees can meet the drivers and crew, see the trucks up close, and get autographs. Pit Party activities include the Sand Box play area, tire demonstration, coloring and temporary tattoo station, and photo ops.

The main event includes head-to-head monster truck battles in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts and Racing competitions. The event is at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Monster truck lineup

Grave Digger driven by Brandon Vinson

Jurassic Attack driven by Dalton Widner

Megalodon driven by Ashley Sanford

Earth Shaker driven by TBA

Velociraptor driven by TBA

TBD driven by TBA

Those who want to go to the Pit Party and the main event will need tickets for both. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website when they go on sale to the general public on November 14 at 10 a.m.