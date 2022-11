ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monster Jam will be returning to the MVP Arena. The event will take place on Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, with tickets going on sale Tuesday, November 15.

Monster Jam is the world’s largest and most famous monster truck tour, according to their Facebook page. The tour features names such as Grave Digger, Max-D, Monster Mutt, El Toro Loco, Captain’s Curse, and others.