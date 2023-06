ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Firefighters in Albany County will be receiving new towers to help with fire training. The county legislature approved $900,000 to build new towers in both Guilderland and Colonie.

The money will also help upgrade the tower in hill towns in East Berne.

Officials said the tower will help with training firefighters throughout the county. They also said Albany County firefighters respond to 39,000 calls a year.