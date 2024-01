MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is hosting its first vaccination clinic of the year on Saturday, January 13. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3 Oakland Ave in Menands.

Free distemper vaccines are available thanks to a grant from Petco Love. Rabies vaccines are offered for $10, and microchipping is available for $20.

Pre-registration is required. Appointments can be scheduled on the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society’s website.