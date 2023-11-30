MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On November 8, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS) was taking care of 146 dogs, with 124 of them in the shelter, and only had 85 kennels. Overwhelmed, the shelter not only started a “name your fee” promo for November, starting at $50 but was looking for food donations to stock their emptying food pantry.

Six days later, the shelter received over 225 packages in donations, almost all of them containing food for the pantry. According to the shelter, the food will likely last about two weeks for all the animals still under their care.

Those looking to adopt or donate can visit their website for more information. MHHS is contractually obligated to accept all stray, unlicensed, and abused dogs from the cities of Albany, Schenectady, and Troy, and to accept dogs from the Cities of Watervliet and Town of Colonie when space permits.