MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is asking the community for help when it comes to animal adoptions during the month of December. The shelter is looking for donors to help sponsor 100 percent of adoptions at the shelter.

The humane society said it is full with animals and want to ensure they can find loving homes. Until enough money is raised to fully sponsor adoptions, the adoption fee for animals six months and older is $50. The fee includes spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations, treatment for parasites, microchipping, and testing for various diseases.

Anyone who wants to sponsor pet adoptions should visit their website.