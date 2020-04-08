Mohawk Hudson Humane Society limits volunteers, delivering pet food

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS) took even more security measures to ensure the safety of their employees.

On Friday, the MHHS put their volunteers on hold and are only allowing essential employees in the building moving forward.

The organization kept 10 volunteers that are operating deliveries for The Furry Friends Pet Food Pantry at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, located at 3 Oakland Avenue in Menands. Pet food deliveries are being made to homes where people are ill or in self-isolation.

The food pantry is available to anyone who needs help feeding a pet. Those needing food can stop by the shelter any day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and be met by a staff member at the door.

According to Marguerite Pearson, right now pet owners are more concerned with finances associated with pets than concerns surrounding pets contracting COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES: