MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS) and the Pride Center of the Capital Region are teaming up to host the second Pride Paw-rade. The event is set for Sunday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MHHS at 3 Oakland Avenue in Menands.

The event features a pet parade and costume contest, food trucks, music, vendors, and activities for kids. A microchipping clinic for dogs will also take place from 11 a.m. to noon for $20 per chip.

“There’s an important reason LGBTQ+ folks are more likely to adopt animals: we are at higher risk for isolation and depression,” said Pride Center Executive Director Nathaniel Gray. “Many people understand the joy and value of an animal that supports us emotionally, even if just to get us out of the house each morning for a walk. This critical companionship, as well as a focus on fun and family, felt like an excellent reason to connect with MHHS. I love my little lady Aurora, an 8-year-old rescue from MHHS, that I was honored to adopt last year. We hope folks will come share that same joy with others and have a colorful, fun time doing it.”

“No one should be judged or treated differently for being who they are. We strive to make MHHS a place where everyone feels welcome,” said MHHS CEO Ashley Jeffrey Bouck. “We embrace the diversity of our community and are proud to partner with the Pride Center to provide a safe and inclusive environment to celebrate our animal companions.”

Only those participating in the parade and contest need to register for the event. Registration is $25 per pet with proceeds going to both organizations. Dogs must have all their current vaccinations. The rain date for the event in May 7. You can register on the Capital Pride website.