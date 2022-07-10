MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is at capacity with 375 animals under its care. 284 animals are living at the shelter while the rest stay in foster homes.

Whitney Philippi, Vice President for Development, said summers are usually busy for animal shelters but a few factors led to their high capacity this month.

“Strays get out in the warm weather and we have strays that come in from over 20 different municipalities,” Philippi said.

Philippi said another contributing factor is animals who have been abused and are relocated to the shelter. The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society recently took in 20 dogs from a home in Watervliet and is helping them on their road to recovery.

“They’re actually doing really well, they’re thriving here. We have to go through the legal process to see what the next steps are for them and then we’ll let the community know once we have a determination in the case,” Philippi said.

Since the event was announced, she said donations and messages of people looking to help increased on social media. Philippi said they’re encouraging people to adopt from shelters and save animals who are searching for a second chance.

“There are so many animals here that need homes and a lot of them have never known a home where they feel safe, cared for, loved, and cherished and we love it when we see those matches made,” Philippi said.

If you missed your chance to adopt a new furry friend today, Philippi said you can come in during the shelter’s regular business hours to adopt.