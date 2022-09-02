MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS) is holding a vaccination clinic for dogs and cats on September 10 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Officials said the free distemper vaccines protect against canine parvovirus.

In July, the seven dogs that tested positive for parvo were found dead in Troy. MHHS said parvo is a highly contagious disease that is often lethal. However, it is preventable with proper vaccination.

The clinic will be at Johnstone Supply, located at 2600 Sixth Avenue in Troy. Rabies vaccines and microchipping will also be available for $20 each.

“We want to help pet owners protect their pets from this deadly disease,” said Mohawk Hudson Humane Society CEO Ashley Jeffrey Bouck. “For those who cannot attend this clinic, we also offer low-cost vaccination and microchipping on an ongoing basis.”

You can schedule an appointment for the clinic on the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society website. A limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Pet owners must bring dogs on leashes and cats in carriers.