MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Your pet could be featured on a Brown’s Brewing Company beer label. In collaboration with Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS), the fourth Happy T’ales Beer Label Contest has launched.

Between now and September 7, pet owners can submit a photo of their pet. The chosen photo will be featured on a label exclusively designed for Brown’s 417 Light Lager.

Online entry is $10 per pet and votes are $1 each. The pet with the most votes will win the place on the label, as well as tickets to MHHS’s Oktopurrfest celebration on October 12 at Brown’s Revolution Hall in Troy.

“This wonderful collaboration with Brown’s is a fun and unique way to raise greatly needed funds for our animal care programs,” said MHHS CEO Ashley Jeffrey Bouck. “They are partners in every sense of the word, helping us to promote the contest, creating an adorable custom label, then hosting our annual Oktopurrfest event.”

Last year’s contest winner was a dog named Beary. Since the contest was first created, it has raised over $100,000.

“We are proud to partner with an organization that is so near and dear to our hearts,” said Brown’s co-owner Kelly Brown. “We are all animal lovers and appreciate the lifesaving work of MHHS.”

The contest comes as MHHS is facing a sheltering crisis, being over capacity with dogs and cats. Adoption fees have also been reduced. If you’re interested in adopting or being a foster, you can visit the MHHS website.