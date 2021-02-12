MLK Jr. food drive nets half ton of food donations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The third-annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Food Drive had its most successful year ever, bringing in over a half-ton of food. Organized by the Albany County Legislative Black Caucus, the food drive also collected $900 in monetary donations for the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY.

At two drive-thru donation sites on Thursday, the community donated 1,174 pounds of non-perishable items. What’s more, every dollar that goes to the Regional Food Bank can be leveraged into the equivalent of four meals.

“The annual MLK Food Drive took on a whole new meaning for the Legislative Black Caucus this year as we personally saw how communities in Albany County, especially minority communities, were being impacted by the pandemic, leaving some households struggling to put food on the table. If Dr. King were alive today, he would applaud the collaborative effort that was undertaken to answer the calls for help,” said William Clay, Chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus.

The food drive is meant to honor King’s legacy as a lion of the civil rights movement and community advocate devoted to fighting hunger and poverty. With food insecurity at an all-time high because of the pandemic, supplies at food banks far and wide have quickly depleted.

Along with the Legislative Black Caucus, the event was backed by Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, Legislature Chairman Andrew Joyce, and Stewart’s Shops. “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s spirit of service and charity, and fight against poverty and inequality truly lives on in the people of Albany County. Now more than ever, we need to do what we can, when we can, to help those who may need a hand up during one of the most difficult periods in our lifetime,” Joyce said.

The nonprofit Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York distributes serves hungry and disadvantaged people and families in 23 counties, giving over 20,000 tons of food to 1,000 community agencies each year.