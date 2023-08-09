KNOX, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 71-year-old Delmar woman who was reported missing to the Bethlehem Police Department on Sunday, was found dead in Thompson Lake on Tuesday, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies have not released the name of the woman at this time.

On Tuesday, around 4:59 p.m., deputies were called to the area of 106 Nature Center Way in Knox to check on an unoccupied car that had been in the same place since Sunday night. After checking the car’s registration, law enforcement learned the registered owner was reported missing to the Bethlehem Police Department on Sunday.

After searching the area, deputies say they found the woman unresponsive in Thompson Lake close to the shoreline. Deputies say there are no signs of foul play and a toxicology report and autopsy will be conducted at a later date. This case is still under investigation.