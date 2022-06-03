ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When Cage Wars returns to the Empire State Plaza Convention Center on July 22, eyes will be on more than just the action in the arena. According to a Thursday Facebook post, the famed heavyweight champ, Mike Tyson, will be in the building.

The event spans two nights of professional fighting action, which will be streamed live on “Stimulus.” Mike Tyson will be providing commentary both nights on the stream. Fight announcements have not yet taken place, but Cage Wars promises an exciting card.

Pro boxing events will kick off the weekend on July 22, with Pro/Am MMA bouts scheduled for July 23. Each night kicks off at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available now online, and range from $54 to $216.