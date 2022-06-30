ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man from Michigan has been arrested on Wednesday, for attempting to meet local minors for sex. United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman said that Daniel Higgs, 39, of Kalamazoo, Michigan has been arrested following an investigation.

According to a complaint, Higgs discussed plans to travel from Michigan in order to engage in sexual acts with two minors. The complaint alleges that between January 2022 and June 29, 2022, Higgs exchanged messages with two individuals, one posing as a parent of a 10-year-old daughter and the other as the guardian of a 12-year-old girl.

On June 29, Higgs flew from Kalamazoo to Albany where he was met by the FBI and arrested. The charge filed against Higgs carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000. In addition to a term of supervised release of at least five years to life.

This case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, including members of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.