ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Miami man was sentenced to over two years in prison on Tuesday for his role in a gas station skimming scheme. Arley Gonzalez, 35, pled guilty to charges on May 20, 2021.

As part of his guilty plea, Gonzalez admitted that between December 2015 and July 2019, he had conspired with others to commit access device fraud by making skimming devices, which were designed to steal gas station customer information. These devices were installed inside gas pumps in Albany, Broome, and Montgomery counties, as well as other places.

Law enforcement says that Gonzalez also admitted to using the information from the devices to make fake debit and credit cards. He’d then use these cards to obtain money orders, gift cards, cash, and other things of value. As part of his plea agreement, Gonzalez agreed to be subject to a forfeiture money judgment for $247,000.