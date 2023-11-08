MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS) is once again at capacity and is offering a “name-your-adoption-fee” promo. The minimum adoption fee is $50 for any dog and adopters can choose to add any amount they wish to help elevate the care that has been provided, averaging $862 per dog.

“We have 146 dogs in our care and 124 of them are in the shelter, which has just 85 kennels. We’re housing dogs in offices, meeting rooms, and other makeshift spaces throughout the shelter, in addition to foster homes. We are once again out of options and the dogs keep coming in,” said MHHS CEO, Ashley Jeffrey Bouck.

Those interested in meeting available pets may visit the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society website.

According to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, dogs from Albany, Schenectady, and Troy have kept kennels overflowing, so much so that the society hasn’t been able to accept dogs from another source. MHHS is contractually obligated to accept all stray, unlicensed, and abused dogs from the cities of Albany, Schenectady, and Troy, and to accept dogs from the Cities of Watervliet and Town of Colonie when space permits.