ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS) celebrates its Founders’ Day and 135th anniversary on Thursday. MHHS is the oldest and largest animal protection organization in New York’s Capital Region.

The Albany County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children merged with the Albany Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, forming the Mohawk and Hudson River Humane Society in 1892. It was not until 1957 that the Society’s efforts would become fully devoted to the care and protection of animals.

MHHS is a not-for-profit organization that relies primarily on private donations. The Society has a large team of volunteers who provide, on average, 25,000 hours of their time each year. In 2021, the MHHS recorded 2,117 adoptions and 1,526 low-cost surgeries.